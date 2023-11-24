Anzeige
Freitag, 24.11.2023
24.11.2023 | 09:06
Portugal Pathways: International Real Estate Buyers see Continued Value in Portugal

LISBON, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portugal Pathways, Quinta do Lago - Portugal is offering the best value for those looking for a four-bedroom home compared to elsewhere in Europe, US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong and many popular destinations around the world, according to new research from Property Market-Index.

The average four-bedroom property in Portugal costs €300,000, less than half the comparable property in the UK which sells for €650,000. A similar-sized property in the USA would cost €620,000, in Canada €850,000, in Hong Kong €3,000,000, in France €450,000 and in Germany €400,000.

"Real estate in Portugal has always represented fabulous value for money and these figures underline that," said a spokesperson for Portugal Pathways, a company focused on assisting wealthy individuals and their families in optimising their relocation or life strategy in Portugal. "Even though there has been significant investment in property over the last decade, the property market still offers fabulous opportunities."

Portugal has a long coastline, lush countryside, vibrant cities and 300+ days of sunshine.

"Real Estate prices in Portugal are forecast to continue to rise going into 2024 because of limited supply and high demand from affluent expats and investors. However, properties still offer fantastic value for money compared with other major international real estate markets - something which is set to continue to attract thousands of wealthy investors to Portugal's thriving property market until at least 2025," said Amanda Collison, at Property Market-Index.

About Portugal Pathways

Portugal Pathways is a company focused on assisting wealthy individuals and their families in optimising their relocation or life strategy in Portugal. The company offers a range of services, including:

  • Property and relocation advice
  • Immigration and visa assistance
  • Tax and wealth management support
  • Lifestyle and foreign exchange concierge services

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portugal-pathways-international-real-estate-buyers-see-continued-value-in-portugal-301995964.html

