Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD66 | ISIN: KYG3224E1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 6HN
Tradegate
21.11.23
19:52 Uhr
3,240 Euro
+0,140
+4,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EVEREST MEDICINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVEREST MEDICINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,90009:49
2,7802,88009:50
PR Newswire
24.11.2023 | 09:18
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas' partner Everest Medicines announces China NMPA's approval of Nefecon® for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ('Calliditas') today announced that its partner Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952.HK) ('Everest') announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Nefecon® for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults at risk of disease progression.

China has the highest prevalence of primary glomerular diseases in the world with an estimated five million IgAN patients. There is a very significant unmet medical need for novel therapies among IgAN patients in China and other Asian countries. Everest also announced that, in addition to Nefecon's approval in mainland China and Macau, it expects a decision on New Drug Application (NDA) approval in Singapore and Hong Kong in the near term.

"We are very excited about Nefecon's approval in China. There is clearly a very significant need amongst IgAN patients in China to have access to an approved medication specifically designed to target the origin of the disease and which provides hope of disease modification," says CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

Results from the Chinese subpopulation analysis of the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial, presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023, provided evidence that the treatment effect of Nefecon in the Chinese cohort was greater than in the global data set with regards to kidney function, proteinuria and microhematuria. In the Chinese cohort, the mean absolute change from baseline in eGFR at 24 months showed an approximately 66% reduction in loss of this measure of kidney function with Nefecon compared with a 50% reduction in loss of eGFR in the global data set.

This approval triggers a milestone payment of five million USD to Calliditas, which will be included as revenue in the fourth quarter.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 24, 2023 at 08:45 a.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3882049/2452102.pdf

China Approval_PR_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-partner-everest-medicines-announces-china-nmpas-approval-of-nefecon-for-the-treatment-of-primary-iga-nephropathy-301997026.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.