Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.6997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3963650 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 287022 EQS News ID: 1781035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 24, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)