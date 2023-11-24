Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2023
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
24 November 2023