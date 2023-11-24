DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.2428 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13094483 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 287168 EQS News ID: 1781337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 24, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)