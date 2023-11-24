Anzeige
Freitag, 24.11.2023
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
24.11.23
10:15 Uhr
6,946 Euro
+0,054
+0,78 %
24.11.2023 | 10:00
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Summary

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Availability of the Monthly Factsheet (Summary) as at 31 October 2023

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The factsheet is also available on the Company's website: www.fidelity.co.uk/emergingmarkets

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

24 November 2023


