Lineage strengthens its dedication to Central Eastern Europe by launching its new office in Warsaw after its acquisition of Pago

Lineage, one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers, today opened its new Central Eastern European Headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. The new office reinforces Lineage's presence in the region, after the company's acquisition and rebranding of Pago sp. z o.o. ("Pago"), a leading warehousing, distribution, and transport logistics provider in Poland, in 2020.

The opening of our Central Eastern European Headquarters move solidifies Lineage's focus on streamlining Europe's food supply chain, presenting customers with a comprehensive solution for transporting their products across Europe and beyond, significantly improving operational efficiencies. Leveraging cutting-edge cold chain solutions, and a strategically positioned network of facilities in pivotal European ports, such as Spain, Italy, and France, Lineage aims to optimize the movement of food products within the temperature-controlled supply chain.

"The opening of the new Warsaw office marks a significant commitment to Central Eastern Europe, and surrounding regions," said Harld Peters, President of Lineage Europe. "The opening of the Warsaw office is the latest step in empowering us to elevate service standards and bolster capabilities in the temperature-controlled supply chain, serving customers across Europe."

"As Poland stands as the sixth largest food producer in the European Union, our network in this region will offer customers access to a developed market with cutting-edge technologies," Peters added.

"Our office in Warsaw reflects Poland's pivotal role as the gateway to Central Eastern Europe and a crucial market for produce movement in Europe," highlighted Daniel Chudzik, Regional Vice President Operations, Central Eastern Europe at Lineage. "It enables us to better address our customers' requirements and efficiently connect them to the global market."

Presently, Lineage operates a robust network of over 70 cold chain facilities in 11 countries in Europe, including six facilities in Poland.

About Lineage

Lineage is one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling more than 2.5 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world's largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune's Change the World list. (www.onelineage.com)

