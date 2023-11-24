

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), a Japanese auto major, Friday announced an investment of 3 billion pounds in three 100 percent electric vehicle models and a new 100 percent electric vehicle production hub - EV36Zero in Sunderland, the UK.



The three all-electric versions of Nissan's flagship models include Qashqai, JUKE, a compact crossover, and LEAF. The next-generation Nissan LEAF is the third vehicle planned for UK production and is considered the world's first mass-market electric vehicle.



Both vehicle and battery manufacturing will be powered by the EV36Zero Microgrid, which will incorporate the wind and solar farms at Nissan and will have the capability to deliver 100 percent renewable electricity to Nissan and its neighboring suppliers.



Nissan's latest investment includes up to 1.12 billion pounds into its UK operations and wider supply chain for research and development and manufacturing of the models announced, including facility and manufacturing process improvements, skills training, and tooling for suppliers.



This follows the 423 million pounds investment announced by Nissan in the first phase of EV36Zero for the first future EV.



The company noted that these three new electric vehicles represent the future for all three models currently manufactured in the Nissan Sunderland plant.



Nissan has confirmed that all its new cars in Europe from now on will be fully electric, and its passenger car line-up in Europe will be 100 percent electric by 2030.



Further, Nissan said its three future models will be inspired by the Hyper Urban Concept, Hyper Punk Concept, and Chill-out Concept models. The company will reveal the names, models, and launch dates later.



