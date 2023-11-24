Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVHV | ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: I32
Tradegate
23.11.23
14:29 Uhr
0,112 Euro
-0,003
-2,61 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1150,12211:21
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2023 | 11:14
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i3 Energy PLC Announces Director Dealings

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has been notified that on 23 November 2023, Majid Shafiq, CEO and Executive Director, purchased 337,291 ordinary shares of £0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of £0.1008 per share, and that on 22 November 2023, Ryan Heath, President and Executive Director, purchased 228,571 ordinary shares of £0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of CA$0.175 per share.

As a result, following this transaction, Majid Shafiq now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 9,875,110 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.82% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Ryan Heath now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 8,483,945 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.71% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce,Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco

Andrew Turner, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Majid Shafiq

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

CEO / Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

i3 Energy plc

b.

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification Code


Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.1008

Volume: 337,291

d.

Aggregated information

-Aggregated Volume

- Price

337,291

£0.1008 per share

e.

Date of the transaction

23 November 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

AIM

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Ryan Heath

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

President / Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

i3 Energy plc

b.

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification Code


Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: CA$0.175

Volume: 228,571

d.

Aggregated information

-Aggregated Volume

- Price

228,571

CA$0.175 per share

e.

Date of the transaction

22 November 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base inCanada'smost prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance("ESG")practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people,and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchangeunder the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE.For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809754/i3-energy-plc-announces-director-dealings

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.