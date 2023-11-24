DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.4548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35578 CODE: 500D LN ISIN: LU2391437253 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN Sequence No.: 287227 EQS News ID: 1781509 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 24, 2023 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)