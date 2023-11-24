

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday following the previous session's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.



However, prices were on course for their first weekly gain in five on expectations that the OPEC+ group would come to an agreement on further production cuts.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.20 percent to $81.59 in choppy trade, while WTI crude futures for January delivery were down 0.6 percent at $76.67.



Media reports suggest that the oil cartel will hold its delayed meeting online rather than in-person.



The meeting was delayed to Nov. 30, having originally been scheduled for Sunday, prompting speculation of disagreements between member countries over planned production cuts.



Meanwhile, after weak business activity readings from Japan and the euro zone stoked growth concerns, investors now await U.S. PMI readings for November due later in the day for further direction.



With U.S. production remaining close to record highs and recent data revealing a substantially bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories, crude prices are pressured by a lack of fresh upward catalysts.



