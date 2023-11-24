

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the seventh straight month in October, led by the decrease in the prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and oil products, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 8.1 percent year-over-year in October, almost in line with the 8.2 percent plunge in the previous month.



The downward price trend for manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in the prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and oil products compared to last year's October, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 6.2 percent annually in October, and those in the export market declined sharply by 10.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent from September, when they edged down by 0.1 percent. This was the second successive monthly fall.



