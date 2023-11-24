Anzeige
Freitag, 24.11.2023

WKN: A0MQ8X | ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC
Tradegate
24.11.23
12:45 Uhr
15,600 Euro
-0,200
-1,27 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
15,50015,60013:51
PR Newswire
24.11.2023 | 13:06
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

24 November 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 23 November 2023 a PDMR of Mondi plc received shares following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

11,800

(2) Sale

£13.56175

11,800

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 11,800

(2) 11,800

£13.56175

e)

Date of transaction

2023-11-23

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


