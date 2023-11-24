Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

24 November 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 23 November 2023 a PDMR of Mondi plc received shares following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities