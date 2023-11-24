The "Europe Contact Lenses Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European contact lenses market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26%.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the European contact lenses market, including market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends. It covers the revenue generated from the sale of contact lenses while excluding revenue from service providers. Here are some key highlights from the report:
In 2022, Europe held a significant market share of over 22.00% in the global contact lenses market. This can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness of contact lens usage, a high prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and the rising adoption of contact lenses in the region.
Among different types of contact lenses, corrective lenses accounted for the highest share of 59.21% in 2022 and are expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for corrective lenses is driven by the rising burden of eye diseases, a higher prevalence of chronic eye conditions, and the growing elderly population.
Regarding the design of contact lenses, spherical contact lenses dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 68.43% and are projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The increased demand for spherical contact lenses can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic eye conditions, a preference for contact lenses, and the aging population.
In terms of usage type, daily disposable contact lenses accounted for the largest share of 54.67% in 2022 and are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The growing demand for daily disposable contact lenses is driven by their ease of use and reduced risk of infection.
The report offers a detailed scenario of the current contact lenses market in Europe and its dynamics for the period from 2023 to 2028. It covers various market growth drivers, restraints, and trends. Additionally, the report profiles and examines leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2022 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
VENDORS LIST
- Johnson Johnson Vision Care
- Alcon Inc.
- The Cooper Companies
- HOYA Corp
- Essilor International
- Menicon Co.Ltd.,
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- SynergEyes
- X-Cel Specialty Contacts
- Medennium
- STAAR Surgical Co.
- SEED CO. Ltd.
- Bausch Lomb
- Contamac U.S. Inc.
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION FORECAST
Application
- Corrective
- Therapeutic
- Cosmetic
Design type
- Spherical
- Toric
- Multifocal
Usage type
- Daily Disposable
- Frequent Replacement
Distribution type
- Retail Stores
- Hospitals Eye Care Centers
- Online
Material type
- Silicone Hydrogels
- Hydrogels
- Others
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Contact Lenses Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwaedq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124377356/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900