European contact lenses market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26%.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the European contact lenses market, including market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends. It covers the revenue generated from the sale of contact lenses while excluding revenue from service providers. Here are some key highlights from the report:

In 2022, Europe held a significant market share of over 22.00% in the global contact lenses market. This can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness of contact lens usage, a high prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and the rising adoption of contact lenses in the region.

Among different types of contact lenses, corrective lenses accounted for the highest share of 59.21% in 2022 and are expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for corrective lenses is driven by the rising burden of eye diseases, a higher prevalence of chronic eye conditions, and the growing elderly population.

Regarding the design of contact lenses, spherical contact lenses dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 68.43% and are projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The increased demand for spherical contact lenses can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic eye conditions, a preference for contact lenses, and the aging population.

In terms of usage type, daily disposable contact lenses accounted for the largest share of 54.67% in 2022 and are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The growing demand for daily disposable contact lenses is driven by their ease of use and reduced risk of infection.

The report offers a detailed scenario of the current contact lenses market in Europe and its dynamics for the period from 2023 to 2028. It covers various market growth drivers, restraints, and trends. Additionally, the report profiles and examines leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Europe

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

VENDORS LIST

Johnson Johnson Vision Care

Alcon Inc.

The Cooper Companies

HOYA Corp

Essilor International

Menicon Co.Ltd.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec

SynergEyes

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Medennium

STAAR Surgical Co.

SEED CO. Ltd.

Bausch Lomb

Contamac U.S. Inc.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION FORECAST

Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Design type

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Usage type

Daily Disposable

Frequent Replacement

Distribution type

Retail Stores

Hospitals Eye Care Centers

Online

Material type

Silicone Hydrogels

Hydrogels

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Contact Lenses Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

