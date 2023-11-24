Award-winning tax solution for Germany now includes improved user interface and optimized search function

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) Germany today announced the release of a new version of its award-winning tax software SteuerSparErklärung. The enhancements leverage the platform's extensive tax knowledge empowering users to complete their taxes themselves, regardless of the complexity of the tax return.

The enhancements include an intuitive, fresh design and search functionality that deepens the software's knowledge base, now accessing more than 3,000 tax tips, guiding users easily, quickly, and securely through the tax return process.

The new version also includes seamless data import from previous versions or electronic data retrieval via the pre-filled tax return (VaSt), which can migrate data, avoiding tedious data entry on the part of users.

Once user data has been input into the program, the latest software intuitively guides customers through the tax return process with user customized questions generating prompts based on responses.

The programme automatically checks all the information entered, optimizing the customer's refund by providing tips throughout the process, ensuring they maximize their return. Once the process is complete, the tax return can then be submitted electronically via ELSTER, thanks to an integration within the platform that provides a digital mailing service.

Importantly, the software also supports the preparation of appeals if there are any discrepancies, and the user wishes to dispute the proposed tax return.

"The latest version of our popular tax software, SteuerSparErklärung, is a reflection of our continued investment in our solutions ensuring they are best-in-class for our customers," said Christoph Schmidt, Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Germany. "This updated version will enhance the ease with which users can process returns efficiently to receive their maximum return."

Providing the right option for every tax case

SteuerSparErklärung now also includes special editions for different tax cases, such as for extensive tax returns, for the self-employed, pensioners and teachers. In addition, SteuerSparErklärung includes a more favourable option for purchasing additional tax returns and a digital dispatch service that customers, without their own ELSTER certificate, can use free of charge.

From2024, the associated tax app, Steuertipps, can be used to complete the entire tax return process by relying on an intuitive approach to guide users quickly and reliably through the process with easy-to-answer questions all the convenience of a smart phone. The Steuertipps app can be used to process tax cases of singles, families, married couples and single parents who do not earn income from real estate or capital investment. The app is an ideal solution for individuals who have never completed a tax return before as the process is simple and straightforward, so no prior knowledge of tax filing is required.

The app also allows users to photograph their income tax statement or upload a scan, automatically recording the values. The updated version of the app will be available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store at the beginning of 2024.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/about-us/organization/germany, follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124832209/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Mobile: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com