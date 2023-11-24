Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
[24.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,015,491.00
|USD
|100,000.00
|43,415,587.03
|6.1885
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,841,340.00
|EUR
|0
|15,916,462.39
|5.6017
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|90,151.00
|GBP
|0
|751,232.38
|8.333
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|792,116.00
|GBP
|0
|5,960,393.51
|7.5246