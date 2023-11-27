ROCKETX

27-Nov-2023 / 05:48 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY ROCKETX Kingstown, Saint Vincent & Grenadines | November 25, 2023 10:19 AM Eastern Standard Time RocketX , the multichain CEX and DEX aggregator that seamlessly transfers digital assets across 100+ blockchains, announced the beta availability of its developer application programming interface (API), making it easy to launch multichain decentralized applications on any blockchain. Using the RocketX API, developers can integrate RocketX's hybrid aggregator for crypto swaps into any kind of dApp, including but not limited to DeFi applications, NFT marketplaces, blockchain games and more, with a few lines of code. The RocketX API is an advanced discovery and routing algorithm for self-custodial asset swaps both on-chain and across different chains, which works by sourcing over $100 billion in liquidity from more than 450 centralized and decentralized exchanges. By aggregating liquidity in this way, dApps can offer their users the most competitive rates from within more than 200 DeFi ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Cosmos, Polygon, Solana, and others. Users will benefit from the lowest fees too, as the RocketX API's algorithm also takes into account the gas fees across all supported exchanges and bridges, all with a response time of less than 1ms. The launch of RocketX API will enable NFT marketplaces, GambleFi, GameFI and AI applications to provide their users with convenient and decentralized access to the deepest liquidity in the market and facilitate self-custody order executions, from directly within their dApp. It provides dApp users with an instantaneous way to exchange more than 20,000 tokens, without surrendering control of their wallets or the assets within. Developers can integrate the RocketX API within their dApps with a few, simple lines of code, with support for all major wallet types, asset pairs and networks. Partners will also earn a share of the platform fee for each transaction when they integrate with RocketX, providing additional revenue generation for their dApps. With its robust Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols, enables multi-chain asset swaps in a compliant way, backed by a risk mitigation system utilizing on-chain analysis. Suspicious transactions will automatically be put on hold and users will be requested to verify their identities, ensuring dApps remain fully compliant. RocketX is on a mission to simplify the path to an inevitable multi-chain future, building interoperability between every dApp across the crypto industry's leading decentralized networks. By paving the way toward this multi-chain world, RocketX is playing a vital role in accelerating the adoption of DeFi and Web3 and carrying the industry into orbit. About RocketX RocketX is the FIRST "Multi-Chain" CEX & DEX aggregator that helps users swap ANY token on ANY chain with the best rates across 250+ exchanges. We are on a mission to enhance interoperability between blockchains & simplify Multi-Chain trading by enabling CROSS-CHAIN SWAP and BRIDGE of native assets at One-Click across leading networks via a single intuitive UI Website | Twitter | Telegram | Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube Contact Details Adira B Adira@rocketx.exchange



