Montag, 27.11.2023
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251
Tradegate
24.11.23
20:06 Uhr
37,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
27.11.2023 | 06:06
114 Leser
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Named 'Industry Leader' in 2023 Automotive News All-Stars Awards

  • Award recognizes Executive Chair Chung's integral role in global leadership of Hyundai Motor Group and innovative management of Group brands
  • Executive Chair Euisun Chung "putting Hyundai Motor Group on the map" with its electric vehicles and hydrogen energy
  • Under Chung's leadership, Hyundai Motor Group continues to transform mobility solutions and services to benefit global society

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) Executive Chair Euisun Chung was announced today as the winner of the Industry Leader category in 2023 Automotive News All-Stars awards.

Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group in California (2021 © Annie Leibovitz)

Automotive News All-Stars honors visionary figures in the mobility industry who have demonstrated an exceptional contribution to progress and shaping change, with Executive Chair Chung voted this year's recipient of the Industry Leader title.

An All-Stars Industry Leader must have exhibited operational excellence in their respective area, with the winner having shown significant impact on the industry. The Industry Leader field recognizes individuals at the highest level of their organizations, honoring the top-most executive who has shown extraordinary leadership.

"I'd like to thank the Automotive News team for this special award - it is an honor to be named the 2023 All-Stars Industry Leader," said Executive Chair Euisun Chung. "This award is in recognition of the entire Hyundai Motor Group family and partners all around the world who have worked so hard and devoted themselves to making sure that we achieve our vision of smart, sustainable mobility and progress for humanity," he added.

The award signals Chung's driving role in advancing technology and sustainability as part of the Group's vision for future mobility. "Hyundai Motor Group has blossomed into an industry innovator," Automotive News said.

"Under Executive Chair Euisun Chung, this industry juggernaut is putting the 'new' into new mobility, with global leadership and a slew of tomorrow's technologies putting the world's third-largest auto group on the map for EVs and hydrogen power, in addition to luxury cars and PBVs."

Automotive News also recognized the Group's aims in its next steps to achieve its goal as a smart, sustainable mobility provider, highlighting that with "advanced robotics, AI and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), his concepts are bold, futuristic and abstract, creating a 'Mobility of Things' that covers movement in all forms."

For more information about Hyundai Motor Group:
hyundaimotorgroup.com or Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Media Center, Genesis Media Center

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285022/Euisun_Chung__Executive_Chair_of_Hyundai_Motor_Group_in_California__2021___Annie_Leibovitz.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-executive-chair-euisun-chung-named-industry-leader-in-2023-automotive-news-all-stars-awards-301997574.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
