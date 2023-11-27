

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China industrial profits continued to increase in October albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.



Industrial profits grew 2.7 percent on a yearly basis in October. The pace of increase slowed notably from the 11.9 percent rise posted in September.



During January to October, industrial profits decreased 7.8 percent from the same period last year. Nonetheless, this was slightly slower than the 9 percent decline seen in the first nine months of the year, data showed.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken