After being named as Chief Financial Officer, Publicis Groupe, starting February 2024, Loris Nold will join the group's managing body, the Directoire, following the decision of the Supervisory Board on 22nd November.

To further reinforce the Global Financial Team, Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40), also announces today that Bruno Teppaz, currently Group Controller, will extend his responsibilities to the role of Deputy CFO. Jean-Michel-Bonamy is returning to Publicis as Deputy CFO in charge of Investor Relations, having led IR for the group for four years until the beginning of 2019. Both Teppaz and Bonamy will report directly to Loris Nold.

Alessandra Girolami, VP Investor Relations Strategic Financial Planning, will be leaving the group to take on a new role at a leading international company, after the publication of the Full Year 2023 Financial Results. She will ensure a transition period with Bonamy, who joins on 1st December before fully taking on his role in February.

Commenting on these appointments, Arthur Sadoun said: "I'd like to start by thanking Alessandra for everything she has helped us achieve as a group over the years. She joined us at a critical moment in our history, just before the acquisition of Epsilon, and has been with us as we steered through tough times and reached new heights. I wish her all the best for her new chapter. Bruno has also been an outstanding partner in our journey to becoming the number one market capitalization in the industry and in this new role will further advance our ambition to continue to outperform the market, alongside Jean-Michel who I am delighted to be welcoming back."

