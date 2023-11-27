

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), a Swiss pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday the launch of Elecsys HBeAg quant that will detect the presence and quantity of the hepatitis B e antigen in human serum and plasma.



This procedure when combined with other laboratory results and clinical information will give confirmation to patients on whether they have hepatitis B and the extent of it, according to the company.



It is meant for use on the cobas e analysers in countries accepting the CE Mark.



The firm believes that the new diagnostic tool will reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency due to a leaner workflow for lab personnel. It can also simplify the experience for patients as they have to undergo only one test to indicate both the presence and quantity of HBeAg.



As per the company, the same diagnostic tool can also be used in perinatal screening and to monitor antiviral treatment response within infected patients helping in implementing tailored therapeutic plans to meet individual's needs.



On Friday, Roche shares closed at 238.70 CHF, up 0.15% in Switzerland.



