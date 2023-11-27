InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 27

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|24 November 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|479
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 61.3200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 61.7600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 61.6239
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,562 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 479 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 24 November 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
479
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 61.7600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 61.3200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 61.6239
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
24/11/2023
08:34:07
GMT
15
61.3200
XLON
886988735515802
24/11/2023
08:43:55
GMT
17
61.4200
XLON
886988735516472
24/11/2023
10:04:06
GMT
27
61.5400
XLON
886988735520470
24/11/2023
10:51:02
GMT
3
61.5600
XLON
886988735522805
24/11/2023
10:51:02
GMT
34
61.5600
XLON
886988735522804
24/11/2023
11:29:57
GMT
30
61.5400
XLON
886988735524336
24/11/2023
12:17:06
GMT
26
61.5800
XLON
886988735525972
24/11/2023
12:53:39
GMT
24
61.6600
XLON
886988735527199
24/11/2023
13:31:20
GMT
30
61.6600
XLON
886988735529497
24/11/2023
14:14:11
GMT
26
61.7600
XLON
886988735531748
24/11/2023
14:33:22
GMT
30
61.7600
XLON
886988735534403
24/11/2023
14:45:40
GMT
26
61.6400
XLON
886988735535887
24/11/2023
14:55:26
GMT
26
61.5800
XLON
886988735536975
24/11/2023
15:08:14
GMT
28
61.7200
XLON
886988735538418
24/11/2023
15:18:01
GMT
24
61.7200
XLON
886988735539439
24/11/2023
15:27:15
GMT
27
61.7000
XLON
886988735540385
24/11/2023
15:50:20
GMT
37
61.6400
XLON
886988735542801
24/11/2023
16:15:33
GMT
31
61.6200
XLON
886988735546289
24/11/2023
16:25:04
GMT
18
61.6200
XLON
886988735548114
