Montag, 27.11.2023
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
27.11.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:24 November 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:479
Lowest price paid per share:£ 61.3200
Highest price paid per share:£ 61.7600
Average price paid per share:£ 61.6239

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,562 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 479 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 November 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

479

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 61.7600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 61.3200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 61.6239

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

24/11/2023

08:34:07

GMT

15

61.3200

XLON

886988735515802

24/11/2023

08:43:55

GMT

17

61.4200

XLON

886988735516472

24/11/2023

10:04:06

GMT

27

61.5400

XLON

886988735520470

24/11/2023

10:51:02

GMT

3

61.5600

XLON

886988735522805

24/11/2023

10:51:02

GMT

34

61.5600

XLON

886988735522804

24/11/2023

11:29:57

GMT

30

61.5400

XLON

886988735524336

24/11/2023

12:17:06

GMT

26

61.5800

XLON

886988735525972

24/11/2023

12:53:39

GMT

24

61.6600

XLON

886988735527199

24/11/2023

13:31:20

GMT

30

61.6600

XLON

886988735529497

24/11/2023

14:14:11

GMT

26

61.7600

XLON

886988735531748

24/11/2023

14:33:22

GMT

30

61.7600

XLON

886988735534403

24/11/2023

14:45:40

GMT

26

61.6400

XLON

886988735535887

24/11/2023

14:55:26

GMT

26

61.5800

XLON

886988735536975

24/11/2023

15:08:14

GMT

28

61.7200

XLON

886988735538418

24/11/2023

15:18:01

GMT

24

61.7200

XLON

886988735539439

24/11/2023

15:27:15

GMT

27

61.7000

XLON

886988735540385

24/11/2023

15:50:20

GMT

37

61.6400

XLON

886988735542801

24/11/2023

16:15:33

GMT

31

61.6200

XLON

886988735546289

24/11/2023

16:25:04

GMT

18

61.6200

XLON

886988735548114

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810142/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--nov-27

