InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 November 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 24 November 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 479 Lowest price paid per share: £ 61.3200 Highest price paid per share: £ 61.7600 Average price paid per share: £ 61.6239

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,562 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)



Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 479 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 November 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 479 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 61.7600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 61.3200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 61.6239

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 24/11/2023 08:34:07 GMT 15 61.3200 XLON 886988735515802 24/11/2023 08:43:55 GMT 17 61.4200 XLON 886988735516472 24/11/2023 10:04:06 GMT 27 61.5400 XLON 886988735520470 24/11/2023 10:51:02 GMT 3 61.5600 XLON 886988735522805 24/11/2023 10:51:02 GMT 34 61.5600 XLON 886988735522804 24/11/2023 11:29:57 GMT 30 61.5400 XLON 886988735524336 24/11/2023 12:17:06 GMT 26 61.5800 XLON 886988735525972 24/11/2023 12:53:39 GMT 24 61.6600 XLON 886988735527199 24/11/2023 13:31:20 GMT 30 61.6600 XLON 886988735529497 24/11/2023 14:14:11 GMT 26 61.7600 XLON 886988735531748 24/11/2023 14:33:22 GMT 30 61.7600 XLON 886988735534403 24/11/2023 14:45:40 GMT 26 61.6400 XLON 886988735535887 24/11/2023 14:55:26 GMT 26 61.5800 XLON 886988735536975 24/11/2023 15:08:14 GMT 28 61.7200 XLON 886988735538418 24/11/2023 15:18:01 GMT 24 61.7200 XLON 886988735539439 24/11/2023 15:27:15 GMT 27 61.7000 XLON 886988735540385 24/11/2023 15:50:20 GMT 37 61.6400 XLON 886988735542801 24/11/2023 16:15:33 GMT 31 61.6200 XLON 886988735546289 24/11/2023 16:25:04 GMT 18 61.6200 XLON 886988735548114

