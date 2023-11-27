Enlit Europe 2023 Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, will participate in Enlit Europe as a Silver Partner. The conference will take place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France from November 28-30, 2023.

Enlit Europe addresses every aspect of the energy agenda and welcomes 15,000 energy professionals, 700 exhibitors and 500 speakers. The conference provides a space for energy leaders, start-ups, scale-ups and entrepreneurs to learn about new technologies and new insights related to the energy transition.

"Enlit Europe is a critical opportunity for energy leaders to meet and learn from each other," said Tom Tipple, Managing Director of EMEA for Trilliant. "We're excited to participate at this year's event, and we look forward to discussing digital strategies for our industry. In particular, Trilliant continues to focus on how we can provide true interoperability as the energy transition continues."

During the event, Trilliant executives will participate in engaging sessions:

As part of the Summit programme, on November 28 at 2 p.m. Sozon Kokkinaras, Director of Customer Operations, APAC at Trilliant, will participate alongside other industry experts, engaging in a moderated panel discussion titled "Digital Strategies." The session will be followed by the opportunity for a Q&A, and will take place on the Inspire Stage (Hall 7.3).

Additionally, Trilliant's Gavin Farrand, VP of Sales, UK and Europe, will present a session focused on interoperability titled "Empowering Interoperability through an Independent Data Layer" for the Digitalisation Hub. This session will be held on November 28 at 2:15 p.m. in Theatre 2 (Hall 7.3).

See Trilliant's Power of Choice Value Proposition in Action

Attendees can visit Trilliant at Stand 7.2.A140, where they can Discover the Power of Choice via demonstrations of the company's Next-Generation Network Technologies, AMI, Demand Response, Data Analytics, and a new AMI for Smart Water solution.

Trilliant works with utilities across the globe to digitalize their water networks with its Smart Water solution. Its ease and speed of installation, performance and scalability make it not only powerful, but also unique. It's designed to work with virtually any system to provide a secure, powerful source of data.

The Smart Water solution is also key part of Trilliant's smart building initiative. Trilliant is revolutionizing connectivity in buildings, while empowering building owners to better manage infrastructure without intrusive wired installations. Trilliant has successfully implemented water solutions in Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, Dominican Republic, Peru, and Japan.

From residential to commercial developments, Trilliant's solutions range from electrical and thermal applications to water, reducing or eliminating the overhead costs, risks, and maintenance that come with wired installations.

Trilliant also continues to work closely with utility companies around the world, supporting them to meet their energy transition goals. The company most recently announced an extension of its partnership with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the largest utility in Malaysia, to accelerate TNB's path to net zero. It also launched a new partnership with IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a leading Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) and digital solutions provider in India, supporting Head-end System (HES) cellular implementations.

To learn more about Trilliant's solutions, or to book a one-on-one demo and meeting with Trilliant at Enlit Europe, contact info@trilliant.com.

For more information about Enlit Europe, visit: https://www.enlit-europe.com/

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being "locked in" with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant's unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us atwww.trilliant.com.

