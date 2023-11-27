Diapason is a leading French provider of treasury and risk management software for large and mid-sized companies

As its new reference shareholder, PSG Equity will provide Diapason with strategic and financial support, as well as solid expertise in the European cash management solutions sector

Prior to this transaction, Diapason was majority-owned by Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners) since 2020

With the support of PSG Equity, Diapason aims to consolidate its leading position in France among large corporate clients, pursue its expansion in the mid-market and develop its international presence

Diapason's management team will continue to be shareholders alongside PSG Equity

Diapason, a leading French provider of treasury and risk management software ("TRMS") for large and mid-sized companies, continues its growth strategy by joining forces with PSG Equity ("PSG"), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

This transaction, which makes PSG Diapason's new reference shareholder (replacing Seven2, a shareholder since 2020), will enable the management team to consolidate the company's leading position in France, both in the large and mid-market segments. This partnership also reaffirms Diapason's European ambitions and will accelerate the company's international expansion. In addition, this transaction will further strengthen Diapason's ability to uphold best-in-class standards in terms of customer support and to continue investing in product enhancements.

Diapason, a leading French treasury management company

Launched in 2009, Diapason rapidly established itself as a reference software solution for managing treasury, payment and risk processes for major and mid-market companies, with a presence in France and abroad. Boasting a team of around 70 corporate treasury specialists and experts in software engineering and technology, Diapason today deploys its solutions in more than 100 companies, including 35% of CAC 40 companies, benefiting more than 10,000 users in over 50 countries.

With growing reporting requirements, regulatory constraints and customer demands, companies are increasingly turning to TRMS solutions to optimize their financial processes. To address the digitalization needs of finance departments, Diapason offers a comprehensive solution to simplify and optimize cash management, automate and secure payments, and manage the risks associated with financial portfolios. Diapason's offering is also distinguished by its extensive customization capabilities, enabling the company to meet both standard and highly specific customer requirements. In particular, the company offers a range of scalable solutions, both for large corporations through myDiapason Enterprise and for small and medium-sized companies through myDiapason Treasury.

PSG, a strategic partner to become a pan-European leader in cash management software

With the strategic and financial support of PSG, Diapason's management team aims to reinforce its leading position in France, and expand into new international markets, becoming a champion in cash management software across key European countries. The company's ambition is to carry out targeted external growth operations, broaden its geographical footprint and enrich its product offering. Diapason will benefit from PSG's sector expertise, having supported the successful growth of Nomentia, one of Europe's leading cash management software companies.

Pascal Kravitzch, Chairman and co-founder of Diapason, commented: "After a very successful first phase with Seven2, I'm delighted to be starting this new chapter with PSG. PSG has an established track record in growing software companies, especially in the cash management space. This new phase should enable us to become a full-blown European player while broadening our market position. This change of scale will benefit Diapason's customer and shareholder communities

Romain Railhac, Managing Director at PSG, commented: "We are excited about this new partnership with Diapason. We were impressed by the relevance of their solutions, led by a strong and qualified management team. With PSG, Diapason will be able to expand and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the digitalization of financial processes within companies. Our in-depth knowledge of the sector will enable the company to accelerate its growth strategy and position itself as a European champion in cash management

Isabelle Hermetet, Partner at Seven2, commented: "I'm proud of Diapason's progress throughout the three years we've been supporting them. Our collaboration with the management team has enabled Diapason to establish itself as a reference cash management platform in France. Given the quality of its talent and its leading solutions, Diapason has succeeded in pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, which we jointly outlined when we became shareholders. Having such an experienced partner as PSG is a great opportunity for Diapason's continued growth

PSG's team works hand-in-hand with founders and management teams to support them in their day-to-day strategic decisions, drawing from their strength in M&A and international expansion, especially in Europe and the U.S., while pursuing a sustained investment plan. Diapason is PSG's 10th platform investment in France and its 23rd in Europe.

This investment in Diapason is in line with PSG's second European fund, PSG Europe II, which invests exclusively in European software companies. Announced on November 7, 2023, the PSG Europe II fund closed with over 2.6 billion euros of commitments.

About Diapason

Founded in 1990, Diapason, has been involved in the world of software publishing in the service of financial processes for 30 years. The company focused its activities in the world of corporate treasury from 2009, giving birth to the Diapason solution.

Diapason offers a software solution that meets the digitalization needs of financial departments, allowing them to optimize their liquidity management, automate and secure their payments and manage the risks associated with their portfolios of financial instruments.

Diapason is the translation of an approach of innovation and values carried by its employees: intellectual rigor and reliability, curiosity and a sense of service to our customers.

Deployed in more than 60 groups of all sizes, the solution is used by more than 10,000 finance professionals in 50 countries.

Learn more about Diapason: www.mydiapason.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 130 companies and facilitated over 470 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231126908872/en/

Contacts:

Media

Global PSG Equity

Matthieu Roussellier Kate Pledger

pro-psg@prosek.com

France PSG Equity

Roxane Planas, Sergio de la Calle Marianne Hervé

psgequity@image7.fr

01 53 70 74 84