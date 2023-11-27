

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 148.90 against the U.S. dollar and 168.76 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 149.44 and 169.28, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen climbed to 162.94 and 187.61 from Friday's closing quotes of 163.47 and 188.34, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 97.81 and 90.28 from last week's closing quotes of 98.36 and 90.73, respectively.



The yen edged up to 109.00 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 109.57.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 147.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the pound, 95.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken