Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
24.11.23
21:43 Uhr
2,485 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.11.2023 | 08:24
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group - Fixed income investor meetings

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 28 November 2023. A 3-year senior secured floating rate bond issue of EUR 75 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Subject to completion of the potential new bond issue, GiG will call the GIGPLC03 bond in whole.

For further information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group---fixed-income-investor-meetings-301997692.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.