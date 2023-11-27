DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.256 GBP1.094 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.246 GBP1.082 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252274 GBP1.087589

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,009,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5090 1.256 XDUB 08:46:00 00067886644TRLO0 301 1.256 XDUB 08:46:00 00067886645TRLO0 1641 1.248 XDUB 11:38:45 00067890087TRLO0 929 1.248 XDUB 11:38:45 00067890088TRLO0 1893 1.246 XDUB 12:08:44 00067890655TRLO0 132 1.246 XDUB 12:29:54 00067890889TRLO0 45 1.246 XDUB 13:12:40 00067892092TRLO0 45 1.246 XDUB 13:31:24 00067892531TRLO0 2210 1.250 XDUB 13:52:29 00067892836TRLO0 2210 1.250 XDUB 13:52:29 00067892837TRLO0 11322 1.248 XDUB 14:13:50 00067893278TRLO0 9 1.248 XDUB 14:52:54 00067894263TRLO0 5574 1.256 XDUB 14:59:58 00067894466TRLO0 2362 1.254 XDUB 14:59:59 00067894467TRLO0 3357 1.254 XDUB 14:59:59 00067894468TRLO0 8 1.254 XDUB 14:59:59 00067894469TRLO0 5518 1.256 XDUB 15:35:45 00067895321TRLO0 3357 1.256 XDUB 15:35:45 00067895323TRLO0 3997 1.252 XDUB 15:44:23 00067895461TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 750 109.40 XLON 08:25:39 00067886202TRLO0 1547 109.40 XLON 08:45:32 00067886633TRLO0 177 109.40 XLON 08:45:32 00067886634TRLO0 2366 109.40 XLON 08:45:32 00067886635TRLO0 405 108.20 XLON 09:45:39 00067887978TRLO0 5777 108.80 XLON 10:37:13 00067889092TRLO0 292 108.20 XLON 12:08:28 00067890647TRLO0 556 108.20 XLON 12:08:28 00067890648TRLO0 4015 108.20 XLON 12:08:28 00067890649TRLO0 4795 108.20 XLON 14:10:45 00067893175TRLO0 1562 108.40 XLON 14:10:45 00067893176TRLO0 83 108.40 XLON 14:10:45 00067893177TRLO0 2764 108.40 XLON 14:10:45 00067893178TRLO0 1600 108.40 XLON 14:10:45 00067893179TRLO0 824 108.80 XLON 15:16:18 00067894879TRLO0 1700 108.80 XLON 15:16:18 00067894880TRLO0 3369 108.80 XLON 15:16:18 00067894881TRLO0 3377 109.00 XLON 15:25:39 00067895091TRLO0 3377 109.00 XLON 15:25:39 00067895092TRLO0 3377 109.00 XLON 15:28:54 00067895174TRLO0 1937 109.00 XLON 15:44:10 00067895458TRLO0 564 109.00 XLON 15:44:10 00067895459TRLO0 4786 109.00 XLON 16:15:23 00067896738TRLO0

