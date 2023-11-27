Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
27.11.23
08:07 Uhr
1,244 Euro
-0,006
-0,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2521,29209:46
Dow Jones News
27.11.2023 | 08:31
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
27 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.256     GBP1.094 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.246     GBP1.082 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252274    GBP1.087589

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,009,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5090       1.256         XDUB      08:46:00      00067886644TRLO0 
301       1.256         XDUB      08:46:00      00067886645TRLO0 
1641       1.248         XDUB      11:38:45      00067890087TRLO0 
929       1.248         XDUB      11:38:45      00067890088TRLO0 
1893       1.246         XDUB      12:08:44      00067890655TRLO0 
132       1.246         XDUB      12:29:54      00067890889TRLO0 
45        1.246         XDUB      13:12:40      00067892092TRLO0 
45        1.246         XDUB      13:31:24      00067892531TRLO0 
2210       1.250         XDUB      13:52:29      00067892836TRLO0 
2210       1.250         XDUB      13:52:29      00067892837TRLO0 
11322      1.248         XDUB      14:13:50      00067893278TRLO0 
9        1.248         XDUB      14:52:54      00067894263TRLO0 
5574       1.256         XDUB      14:59:58      00067894466TRLO0 
2362       1.254         XDUB      14:59:59      00067894467TRLO0 
3357       1.254         XDUB      14:59:59      00067894468TRLO0 
8        1.254         XDUB      14:59:59      00067894469TRLO0 
5518       1.256         XDUB      15:35:45      00067895321TRLO0 
3357       1.256         XDUB      15:35:45      00067895323TRLO0 
3997       1.252         XDUB      15:44:23      00067895461TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
750       109.40        XLON      08:25:39      00067886202TRLO0 
1547       109.40        XLON      08:45:32      00067886633TRLO0 
177       109.40        XLON      08:45:32      00067886634TRLO0 
2366       109.40        XLON      08:45:32      00067886635TRLO0 
405       108.20        XLON      09:45:39      00067887978TRLO0 
5777       108.80        XLON      10:37:13      00067889092TRLO0 
292       108.20        XLON      12:08:28      00067890647TRLO0 
556       108.20        XLON      12:08:28      00067890648TRLO0 
4015       108.20        XLON      12:08:28      00067890649TRLO0 
4795       108.20        XLON      14:10:45      00067893175TRLO0 
1562       108.40        XLON      14:10:45      00067893176TRLO0 
83        108.40        XLON      14:10:45      00067893177TRLO0 
2764       108.40        XLON      14:10:45      00067893178TRLO0 
1600       108.40        XLON      14:10:45      00067893179TRLO0 
824       108.80        XLON      15:16:18      00067894879TRLO0 
1700       108.80        XLON      15:16:18      00067894880TRLO0 
3369       108.80        XLON      15:16:18      00067894881TRLO0 
3377       109.00        XLON      15:25:39      00067895091TRLO0 
3377       109.00        XLON      15:25:39      00067895092TRLO0 
3377       109.00        XLON      15:28:54      00067895174TRLO0 
1937       109.00        XLON      15:44:10      00067895458TRLO0 
564       109.00        XLON      15:44:10      00067895459TRLO0 
4786       109.00        XLON      16:15:23      00067896738TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  287247 
EQS News ID:  1781819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1781819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

