

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 97.81 against the yen, from last week's closing value of 98.36.



Against the euro, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 1.6667 from a recent near 3-week high of 1.6593.



Moving away from a recent near 4-month high of 0.6595 against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.6566.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 95.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro and 0.63 against the greenback.



