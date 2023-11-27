

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate portal Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Monday said it now expects average revenue per account or ARPA growth for the full year to be higher than its previous expectation reflecting increased product demand.



'The momentum that we reported in July has continued through the third quarter and beyond,' said Johan Svanstrom, CEO.



The company now sees ARPA growth to be 112 pounds-116 pounds, up from the previous outlook of 103 pounds- 105 pounds.



Revenue for the year is expected to grow in the range of 8% -10%, while underlying operating profit is estimated to increase 7%-8%.



