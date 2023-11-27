

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 90.28 against the yen and 1.8055 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 90.73 and 1.8004, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged down to 0.6061 and 1.0844 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6071 and 1.0833, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 87.00 against the yen, 1.82 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



