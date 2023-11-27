

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 109.00 against the yen and 1.4952 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 109.57 and 1.4915, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonnie dropped to 1.3662 and 0.8990 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3635 and 0.8975, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 107.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback and 0.90 against the aussie.



