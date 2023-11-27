

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence continued to remain negative in November despite improving slightly from October, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment remained unchanged in November.



The consumer confidence index came in at -12.4 in November versus -12.6 in the previous month. Further, the latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.4.



The data was collected from 1,240 people between November 1 and 16.



Consumers' views concerning their own economy at present and also expectations concerning one's own and Finland's economy in 12 months' time were still at a very weak level, the agency said.



Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavourable for buying durable goods. In addition, intentions to buy a dwelling continued low, even though they increased slightly.



The survey showed that inflation expectations in one year's time fell slightly but still remained high in November.



Expectations regarding the way the country's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November. Only 11 percent of consumers expected that unemployment would decrease over the next year, and as many as 61 percent reckoned it would increase, the survey said.



The industrial confidence index held steady at -21 in November, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. Further, the confidence was well below the long-term average of +1.



Production is expected to decrease in the coming months, and order backlogs have continued to fall.



The survey revealed that there was a slight increase in confidence in services, while retail trade showed a sharp fall in November. Confidence in construction also declined further.



