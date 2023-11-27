All human: New Report Identifies Human Interaction as the Missing Piece in the Online Shopping Delivery Experience

After surveying 2500+ people across Ireland and the UK, All human recommends leveraging digital solutions to connect with customers and reshape the delivery experience.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Today, All human, the award-winning end-to-end digital consultancy agency, announces the release of its latest report, All human Digital Pulse 2024: The Last Mile - The Role of Digital Innovation in Reshaping the Delivery Experience. This comprehensive study delves into the heart of the online shopping delivery experience and highlights that while consumers may crave the intimacy of the in-store experience, they want the convenience and choice offered by online shopping.

New report identifies human interaction as the missing piece in the online shopping delivery experience

However, according to All human CEO John Mitchell, "Creating this 'connection' is possible if the experience is designed around clear and open communication, gives shoppers back control over when and where they will receive their purchase and makes convenience, especially around returns, a priority."

The report, which includes data from multiple surveys of people from Ireland and the UK, takes an in-depth look at the three parts of the customer buying journey influenced by the delivery experience, starting from selecting delivery at the time of purchase to waiting to receive the purchase and what happens if the item needs to be returned.

To win at the doorstep, it's time for retailers and delivery companies to leverage digital and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular to create that "connection" and build better relationships with their customers. Throughout the report, multiple recommendations are provided at each stage, demonstrating to both retailers and delivery companies how to leverage AI and other digital technologies to foster and build a more personal relationship with customers.

Mitchell added that "understanding that 49% said being able to choose the time and date of delivery would make them more likely to make a purchase is incredibly valuable. It shows that having some autonomy over when online shoppers will receive their purchase can increase conversions."

Other key findings:

61% -Want to receive delivery updates via email

-Want to receive delivery updates via email 53% - Want to see real-time updates of their package in their shipping update email

- Want to see real-time updates of their package in their shipping update email 69% - Said customer support was one of the most important factors when returning an item bought online

- Said customer support was one of the most important factors when returning an item bought online 44.5% - Are willing to pay for next-day delivery

Delivery companies and retailers can differentiate themselves and beat the competition if they win at the doorstep.

