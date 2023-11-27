

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM (TIAOF.PK, TI) announced the launch of a new business unit named NetCo, as part of the company's sale of the fixed-line network to KKR. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2024.



The new business unit includes the fixed network infrastructure and related real estate, the management of which it will oversee, the wholesale business and the entire stake in the subsidiary Telenergia. The division consists of more than 20,000 people, of whom more than 19,000 already work in the Wholesale & Network area, while another about 900 come from TIM's Staff functions.



As a result of the new organization, the services component of the TIM group (ServCo) will, as of 1 December, employ a total of about 16,300 Full Time Equivalents, corresponding to about 17,500 people, and will include the mobile network component on a competence basis.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken