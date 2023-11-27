

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG, SUTNY.PK) said Jun Ohta, Director President and Group CEO of SMFG, passed away. Toru Nakashima, Deputy President and Executive Officer has started the acting duties for the time being. Toru Nakashima is the Co-Head of Wholesale Business Unit.



In April, 2019, Jun Ohta, who was formerly Deputy President, Group CFO and Group CSO, was appointed President and Group CEO.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stated that it will be selecting the successor in accordance with appropriate procedure, and will announce in a timely manner.



