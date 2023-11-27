Revised Ratings Reflect Strength of Business Performance and Improved Market Outlook

Westinghouse Electric Company announced upgraded credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings and revised Positive Outlook from S&P Global.

The credit agencies cited Westinghouse's strong competitive position, growing book of customer orders, EBITDA performance and favorable industry tailwinds in raising their ratings. Moody's upgraded the company's corporate family rating from B2 to B1. Fitch Ratings upgraded the company's Issuer Default Ratings from B to B+. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its B issuer credit for Westinghouse and revised the outlook from stable to positive.

"We are pleased that the rating agencies have recognized the strength of our business and the viability of our long-term growth strategy. Taken together, these upgrades reflect Westinghouse's competitive market position, strong financial performance and execution," said Shravan Chopra, Chief Financial Officer.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle.

