Momcozy Rolls Out 'Stand Up For Mums' Campaign in the UK, Honouring Motherhood with Humour and Power





LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023, a leading brand for maternal care products, celebrates the successful wrap-up of its 'Stand Up For Mums' campaign. This impactful initiative included a lively stand-up comedy event held in London on November 19 and a significant online movement to honour and amplify the voices of mothers. Engaging around 8,000 mothers across the UK, the campaign highlights Momcozy's unwavering commitment to supporting and celebrating the essence of motherhood.

The Stand-Up Comedy Show: A Tribute to Mothers and Mothers-To-Be

On November 19, 2023, Momcozy organized Stand Up For Mums - a special stand-up comedy show in London's Soho Theatre, dedicated to mothers and expectant mothers. The lineup of parent comedians, including Jacob Hawley, Esther Manito, Michael Akadiri, and Lily Phillips, hosted by Hatty Ashdown, created a night of laughter and camaraderie. The event resonated with an audience of over 100, celebrating the shared experiences and joys of motherhood.

StandUpForMums Online Movement: Amplifying Mothers' Voices

From November 15 to 22, Momcozy held its StandUpForMums online movement, encouraging mothers to share their experiences and thoughts on motherhood. This digital campaign created a significant impact, bringing together around 500 mothers' stories, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding. The campaign highlighted the multifaceted nature of motherhood, from its joys to its challenges, through the voices of participating mothers.

Ongoing Commitment to Supporting Mothers

Momcozy remains steadfast in its dedication to providing real support and care to mothers. The 'Stand Up For Mums' campaign is part of Momcozy's broader initiative, 'Remove Breastfeeding Barriers, Give Mums Real Support', aimed at empowering mothers through innovative products and supportive actions. Since 2018, Momcozy has offered essential maternal care items, such as wearable breast pumps and nursing bras, to mothers worldwide.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers across over 40 countries, Momcozy continues to be a trusted companion from pregnancy to early motherhood. With a focus on innovation and creating products born from love, Momcozy is expanding its global presence, making motherhood more comfortable and supported around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f65d5c9-9a9b-4e19-942c-2a49b992813e