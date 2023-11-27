DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.7844 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8867545 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 287298 EQS News ID: 1782113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)