DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.3837 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6088068 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 287282 EQS News ID: 1782081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 27, 2023 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)