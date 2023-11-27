Mesoblast Limited: Mesoblast Files for Orphan Drug and Pediatric Rare Disease Designations for Rexlemestrocel-L as Treatment for Severe Congenital Heart Disease

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has filed for orphan drug designation (ODD) and rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its allogeneic cell therapy Revascor® (rexlemestrocel-L) in the treatment of the congenital heart disease hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The filings were based on results from a blinded, randomized, controlled prospective trial of REVASCOR conducted at a single center in the US in 19 children with HLHS and accepted for publication in an upcoming issue of the peer reviewed The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Open (JTCVS Open).1



HLHS is a severe congenital heart disease in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop and effective pumping of oxygenated blood by the left ventricle to the rest of the body is reduced. Without immediate surgery after birth, the prognosis is dismal with HLHS overall being responsible for 25% to 40% of all neonatal cardiac mortality.2 In the longer term, surgery that creates a two-ventricle series circulation with the left ventricle (LV) pumping blood to the body and the right ventricle pumping blood to the lungs is the ideal anatomic repair. Unfortunately, achievement of this objective is limited by the inability in most patients for the left ventricle to grow sufficiently to support the circulation to the body.

REVASCOR is an allogeneic preparation of immunoselected and culture-expanded mesenchymal precursor cells which have been shown previously to have multiple mechanisms-of-action that may be beneficial to children with HLHS including neovascularization, anti-fibrosis, anti-apoptosis, immunomodulation, reduction in inflammation, and reversal of endothelial dysfunction. In the DREAM-HF randomized sham-placebo controlled prospective trial of REVASCOR in 565 adult patients with heart failure with low ejection fraction (HFrEF), a single intramyocardial administration of REVASCOR into the left ventricle resulted in significant improvement in LV ejection fraction at 12 months,3 indicative of strengthened overall LV systolic function.

In the HLHS trial a single intramyocardial administration of REVASCOR at the time of staged surgery resulted in significantly increased LV systolic and diastolic volumes over 12 months compared with control. These changes are indicative of clinically important growth of the small left ventricle that can help facilitate a subsequent surgical correction allowing for a normal two ventricle circulation. Improvement in left ventricular functional outcomes with REVASCOR may encourage more widespread use of surgical procedures to create a functioning left ventricle in children with HLHS resulting in reduction in long-term morbidity and mortality compared with other medical and/or surgical approaches.

The FDA has authority to grant orphan drug (OD) designation to a drug or biological product to prevent, diagnose or treat a rare disease or condition, defined as any disease or condition that affects less than 200,000 persons in the United States. An orphan drug designation (ODD) qualifies sponsors for incentives including tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from user fees, and the potential for seven years of market exclusivity after approval. A rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) demonstrates that the disease is serious or life-threatening and the manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years, including age groups often called neonates, infants, children, and adolescents, and that the disease is a rare disease or condition.

Mesoblast (the Company) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2041 in all major markets. The Company's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast is developing product candidates for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, biologic-resistant inflammatory bowel disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Rexlemestrocel-L is in development for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast's licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Wittenberg RE, Gauvreau K, Leighton J, Moleon-Shea M, Borow KM, Marx GR, Emani SM, Prospective randomized controlled trial of the safety and feasibility of a novel mesenchymal precursor cell therapy in hypoplastic left heart syndrome, JTCVS Open (2023), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xjon.2023.09.031. Kritzmire, S. M, et al. (2022). Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK554576/# Perin EC, Borow KM, Henry TD, et al. Randomized Trial of Targeted Transendocardial Mesenchymal Precursor Cell Therapy in Patients With Heart Failure. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 2023;81(9):849-863. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2022.11.061





