

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement SA (VE), a water, waste, and energy management solutions provider, on Monday said it agreed to sell its unit SADE-CGTH to NGE, an independent public works group, for 260 million euros.



According to the company, SADE's activities generated annual revenue of around 1.1 billion euros in 2022 and are focused on civil engineering works and network construction, primarily in the water sector.



Currently, Veolia shares are trading at 28.40 euros, up 0.64% in Paris.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken