DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 293.324 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9296089 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 287383 EQS News ID: 1782335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 27, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)