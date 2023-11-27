DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 138.2884 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 482701 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 287438 EQS News ID: 1782465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 27, 2023 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)