Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 33/2023





Copenhagen, 27 November 2023





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 November to 24 November 2023:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 84,634 9,648,529 20-Nov-23 10,000 115.97 1,159,655 21-Nov-23 14,000 116.13 1,625,858 22-Nov-23 10,000 117.59 1,175,876 23-Nov-23 5,485 118.28 648,752 24-Nov-23 18,164 119.65 2,173,264 Total, 20 November - 24 November 2023 57,649 117.67 6,783,405 Bought from CAF, 24 November 2023* 26,182 117.67 3,080,766 Bought from CWO, 24 November 2023* 12,074 117.67 1,420,716 Accumulated under the programme 180,539 20,933,416

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 November - 24 November 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 562,288 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.65% of the total share capital.

