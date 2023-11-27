FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR" or the "Company"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the appointment of Jessica Wirth Strine to FREYR's Board of Directors.

Jessica Wirth Strine, a U.S.-based executive with prior experience as a portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Vanguard Investments, is joining FREYR's Board of Directors effective immediately. Strine is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Sustainable Governance Partners LLC, an independent corporate advisory firm that she co-founded in 2020. In this capacity, she provides strategic counsel to public companies with a focus on corporate governance, sustainability, and investor relations best practices.

After serving as a Board Director since 2021, Olaug Svarva has stepped down from her role as an independent director and a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Risk Committee, effective November 24, 2023.

"With the re-domiciliation process to the U.S. underway, this was the right time for me to step down from FREYR's Board. I wish FREYR and the management all the best in creating a cleaner and more sustainable battery value chain," remarked Olaug Svarva.

"I am delighted to welcome Jessica Wirth Strine to FREYR's Board of Directors," commented Tom Einar Jensen, FREYR's Co-founder and Executive Chairperson. "Jessica's deep understanding of the U.S. capital markets, corporate governance standards, and sustainability programs will be instrumental to FREYR's strategic development in this next chapter of our company's growth. On behalf of FREYR's Board of Directors, I also wish to thank Olaug for her invaluable contributions to the company."

Jessica Wirth Strine brings nearly twenty years of experience in active equity fund management and passive fund stewardship. Prior to forming Sustainable Governance Partners, Jessica was a senior director on the Investment Stewardship team at Vanguard, where she also led an interdisciplinary ESG working group. Jessica also has experience in active equity portfolio management, most recently at BlackRock and previously at Putnam Investments and Wellington Management Company. She holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

