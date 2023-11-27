BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 November 2023 were:

197.85p Capital only

198.08p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 24th November 2023, the Company has 79,797,506 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,563,799 shares which are held in Treasury.