First High-School Education Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (OTCQB:FHSEY), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights - Continuing Operations

Total revenues were RMB194.0 million (US$26.6 million), a decrease of 29.2% from RMB274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

were RMB194.0 million (US$26.6 million), a decrease of 29.2% from RMB274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Gross profit was RMB51.7 million (US$7.1 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB124.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

was RMB51.7 million (US$7.1 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB124.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Income from operations was RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 78.6% from RMB71.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

was RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 78.6% from RMB71.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net loss was RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million), compared with a net income of RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Such loss was primarily incurred by non-cash charge of asset impairment loss.

was RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million), compared with a net income of RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Such loss was primarily incurred by non-cash charge of asset impairment loss. Adjusted net income [1] (Non-GAAP) was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), a decrease of 96.2% from RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), a decrease of 96.2% from RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The total number of students enrolled at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of October 31, 2023 was 32,511, an increase of 47.4% from 22,062 as of October 31, 2022.

at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of October 31, 2023 was 32,511, an increase of 47.4% from 22,062 as of October 31, 2022. The total number of school programs at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of October 31, 2023 was 25, an increase of 8.7% from 23 as of October 31, 2022.

CFO Comments

Mr. Tommy Zhou, Chief Financial Officer of First High-School Education Group, commented:

During the third quarter period, from July to September, the Company did extensive preparation work for school opening, and experienced steady operation for the first month of our new school year. We welcomed three new schools for which we started to provide management services. Currently, there are a total of 25 school programs under our management.

For the 17 school programs that we operate independently, we hired 220 new teachers for this new semester. We recruited both senior and junior teachers across the country. During the summer, we also did thorough inspections and repairs of our school facilities to ensure our students a safe and enjoyable studying environment. For the eight school programs that we provide management services, we provided consulting services for improved teaching quality, enrollment, and campus management.

The Company will stay focused on providing premium education services for our students, and looks forward to profound development of all our school programs.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Continuing Operations

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB194.0 million (US$26.6 million), a decrease of 29.2% from RMB274.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinued and limited operations of some schools in our network.

Revenues from customers were RMB167.4 million (US$22.9 million), a decrease of 32.0% from RMB246.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinued and limited operations of some schools in our network.

Revenues from government cooperative agreements were RMB26.6 million (US$3.6 million) a decrease of 5.4% from RMB28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the tightening of various local governments' budget.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB142.4 million (US$19.5 million), a decrease of 4.8% from RMB149.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduction in rental expenses for schools of discontinued operations, and decreased staff compensation.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB51.7 million (US$7.1 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB124.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross margin was 26.6%, compared with 45.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in total revenues, as sales of education materials, and income from meal catering services reduced substantially, as well as the loss of revenues due to the discontinued and limited operations of some schools in our network.

Total operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB36.4 million (US$5.0 million), a decrease of 32.0% from RMB53.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), an increase of 18.6% from RMB1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increased expenses in brand promotion and marketing activities for our three newly managed school programs.

General and administrative expenses were RMB34.2 million (US$4.7 million), a decrease of 33.9% from RMB51.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to our improved expense control.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 78.6% from RMB71.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Such decrease was primarily incurred by non-cash charge of asset impairment loss.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was RMB41.0 million (US$5.6 million), compared with a net income of RMB61.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss from discontinued operations

Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million), compared with net income of RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income [2] (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), a decrease of 96.2% from RMB51.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Impact of Implementation Rules for Private Education Laws

On May 14, 2021, the State Council of the People's Republic of China promulgated the amended Implementation Regulations of the Law on the Promotion of Private Education of the People's Republic of China (??????????????????) (the "Implementation Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementation Rules prohibit social organizations and individuals from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education through, among other methods, mergers, acquisitions and contractual arrangements. Additionally, the Implementation Rules prohibit any private schools providing compulsory education from conducting transactions with its related parties. As a result, the Implementation Rules affected the Company's control over the affiliated entities providing compulsory education as well as the sponsor entities (collectively referred to as the "Affected Entities").

In compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations and based on the relevant accounting standard in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has determined to cease to recognize revenues for all activities related to schools providing compulsory education and the sponsor entities after September 1, 2021 within China that are affected by the Implementation Rules, and classified such Affected Entities as discontinued operations. The discontinued operations of the Affected Entities had certain impact on the Company's financial conditions for the for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

There still exist uncertainties with respect to the interpretation and enforcement of the Implementation Rules. The Company will closely monitor the developments related to the Implementation Rules, and continue to assess the possible impacts on the Company and make any applicable actions to keep in compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations.

Conference Call

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM November 27, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International +1-973-528-0011 United States +1-888-506-0062 Hong Kong +852 3018 4049 Mainland China +86 400 120 3199 Passcode 994919 Webcast URL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2967/49507

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 11, 2023.

International +1-973-528-0005 United States +1-800-332-6854 Replay Access Code 994919

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. The Company considers and uses one non-GAAP measure, adjusted net income, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. Adjusted net income enables the Company's management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of donation expenses and transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 29, 2023. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 29, 2023, or at any other rate.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this earning release. Consequently, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Nine month ended September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Revenues Revenue from customers 246,092 167,417 22,946 Revenue from governments cooperative agreements 28,122 26,594 3,645 Total revenues 274,214 194,011 26,591 Cost of revenues (149,541) (142,358) (19,512) Gross profit 124,674 51,653 7,080 Operating expenses and income Selling and marketing expenses (1,891) (2,244) (308) General and administrative expenses (51,743) (34,203) (4,688) Total operating expenses (53,635) (36,447) (4,995) Income from operations 71,039 15,206 2,084 Other income (expenses) Interest income 534 829 114 Interest expense (5,297) (5,746) (788) Government grants 941 584 80 Asset impairment loss (52,153) (7,148) Others, net 935 1,022 140 Income from continuing operations before income tax 68,152 (40,259) (5,518) Income tax expenses (7,108) (775) (106) Income (loss) from continuing operations 61,045 (41,034) (5,624) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (10,062) (9,192) (1,260) Net income (loss) 50,983 (50,226) (6,884) Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,332 4,180 573 Comprehensive income (loss) - continuing operations 62,377 (36,854) (5,051) Comprehensive income (loss) - discontinued operations (10,062) (9,192) (1,260) Comprehensive income (loss) 52,315 (46,046) (6,311) Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operation 0.70 (0.47) (0.06) Basic earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.12) (0.11) (0.01) Diluted Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share from continuing operation 0.66 (0.44) (0.06) Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.11) (0.10) (0.01) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic 86,838,700 86,838,700 86,838,700 Diluted 92,388,700 92,388,700 92,388,700

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of September 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$

Restated



Current assets





Cash 105,258 293,527 40,231 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 87,247 101,704 13,940 Amounts due from related parties 73,450 169,874 23,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144,708 194,823 26,703 Assets related to discontinued operation 65,815 76,384 10,469 Total current assets 476,479 836,312 114,626

Non-current Assets Property and equipment, net 128,163 110,408 15,133 Intangible assets, net 5,995 6,500 891 Goodwill 30,348 30,348 4,160 Deferred tax assets 13,309 12,574 1,723 Amounts due from related parties - - - Other non-current assets 47,176 33,498 4,591 Assets related to discontinued operation 11,010 16,404 2,248 Total non-current assets 236,000 209,732 28,746 Total assets 712,479 1,046,044 143,372







As of December 31, As of September 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$

Restated



Current liabilities





Contract liabilities 141,574 206,199 28,262 Bank loan 33,572 120,000 16,447 Borrowings under financing arrangements 20,540 17,865 2,449 Accounts payable 13,809 16,715 2,291 Accrued expenses and other payables 52,463 197,044 27,007 Income tax payables 29,622 22,790 3,124 Amounts due to related parties 53,807 125,671 17,225 Liability related to discontinued operation 104,641 138,180 18,939 Total current liabilities 450,028 844,464 115,743

Deferred revenue 113 - - Borrowings under financing arrangements 24,987 15,259 2,091 Other long-term liabilities 1,532 - - Deferred tax liabilities 5,155 5,200 713 Liability related to discontinued operation - - - Total non-current liabilities 31,787 20,459 2,804 Total liabilities 481,815 864,923 118,548

Equity/(Deficit) Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, respectively) 6 6 1 Additional paid-in capital 349,658 348,591 47,778 Statutory reserves 53,833 54,110 7,416 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,430 4,180 573 Accumulated deficit (175,694 ) (226,467 ) (31,040 ) Non-controlling interests 431 701 96 Total equity/(deficit) 230,665 181,121 24,825

Total liabilities and equity/(deficit) 712,479 1,046,044 143,372

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measure

(All amounts in thousands)



Nine month ended September 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$







Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:





Net income 50,983 (50,226 ) (6,884 ) Add: Asset impairment loss - 52,153 7,148 Share-based compensation expenses - - - Donation expenses - - - Transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities - - - Tax effects of adjustments* - - - Adjusted net income 50,983 1,928 264



*Tax effects were determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each reconciliation adjustment at the respective applicable income tax rate.

[2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

