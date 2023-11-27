The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Dachser Streamlines Ocean Shipment Booking with Integration Between Hapag-Lloyd Spot Rates and Descartes Rate Management Solution

HAMBURG, Germany and ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Hapag-Lloyd spot rate offers and 30-day short-term rates are now available in the Descartes Global Price Management (GPM) solution. Dachser, a top 25 global forwarder, is streamlining ocean shipment booking processes by using the integrated solution to search and retrieve Hapag-Lloyd rates in real-time.



"Given the speed of rate changes today, it's important to have quick access to spot rates that are up-to-date and reflect current market conditions," said Lars Bostelmann, Business Administration & Development Manager at Dachser. "The ability to access Hapag-Lloyd's spot products directly in the Descartes GPM platform to quote and compare ocean freight gives us a more comprehensive list of current shipping options from a centralized location, making our shipment transactions even more simple, efficient and accurate."

The Descartes GPM solution helps freight forwarders elevate the customer experience, reduce operational stress, and maximize shipment margins by automating some of the most labor-intensive aspects of their business-rate management, quoting, capacity allocation management, detention and demurrage. It takes routing, price, capacity and schedule information into account to provide customers and sales teams with comprehensive pricing and service recommendations, which delivers enhanced clarity, productivity and value to the complicated process of managing multi-modal logistics costs and surcharges. With application program interface (API)-based connectivity to Hapag-Lloyd Quick Quote and Quick Quote Spot products, Descartes GPM now provides customers with 24/7 access to search and secure competitive rates for short-term volume.

"Unlocking the potential of real-time information is at the foundation of digital transformation for the freight industry," said Arne Zass, Director Digital Transformation & Automation Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd. "Our Quick Quote products facilitate this evolution by allowing companies, like Descartes, to more easily connect their software systems to exchange data seamlessly with Hapag-Lloyd as part of a fully digital quote and book workflow."

"We're pleased that Dachser is using this innovation successfully across its global sea freight operations to respond effectively and accurately to customer quote requests," said Henning Voss, VP Product Management at Descartes. "Freight forwarders and beneficial cargo owners want more options when quoting and booking freight. By expanding our spot rate solution capabilities with Hapag-Lloyd customers can better manage the incredibly complex process of capturing, organizing and presenting real-time rates to shippers and sales teams."

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company's range. A seamless shipping network-both in Europe and overseas-and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.dachser.com .

About Descartes

Descartes

