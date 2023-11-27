Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joness Lang as CEO and Director of Canter Resources, effective immediately.

Eric Saderholm, Director and Technical Advisor, commented on behalf of the Board, stating, "Today marks an exciting new chapter for Canter Resources as we welcome Joness Lang to lead our team as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Joness is an experienced leader with an excellent reputation having made significant contributions in senior executive positions throughout his career. Having worked together with Joness in a board capacity at American Pacific Mining Corp., I am confident that under his leadership, we are in a great position to create shareholder value."

President and CEO, Joness Lang, commented, "I am honoured to lead Canter Resources into the next phases of corporate growth as we strive to become a prominent North American critical metals exploration company. I look forward to working closely with our experienced technical team, advisors and all stakeholders to unlock the full potential of our growing portfolio, beginning with our first phase of drilling at the newly acquired Columbus Project."

Mr. Lang is an executive leader with 15 years of experience in the mineral resources sector and brings a diversified skill set encompassing finance, capital markets, M&A and corporate growth strategy. His track record includes leading or co-leading more than $100 million in equity financings and securing significant partner funding through joint-ventures and strategic partnerships with major mining companies. Mr. Lang has held roles as President, Executive Vice President and Vice President, Corporate Development for multiple junior resource companies. He has also served as a director, strategic advisor and provided capital markets advisory services since 2010 through his private consulting firm.

Mr. Lang's notable achievements include securing Canada's largest gold producer as a strategic investor and joint venture partner while serving as Executive Vice President at Maple Gold Mines Ltd. He also led multiple consolidation acquisitions on behalf of the joint-venture. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lang was a key member of the leadership group for a multi-commodity prospect generator. He was instrumental in securing strategic alliance partnerships with major gold, silver and copper companies and was team lead for more than 25 joint-venture and asset purchase/sale agreements. Mr. Lang holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (honours) from Royal Roads University and a Marketing Management Entrepreneurship diploma (honours) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Lang has also completed executive leadership training at George Mason University.

The Company would like to thank previous CEO, Hani Zabaneh, who will step down from his positions as an officer and director, for his contributions during the Company's initial stages of development.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is preparing for a Phase I drill campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America. For more information visit the Company's website at www.canterresources.com.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com



For investor inquiries:

info@canterresources.com

Tel: 604.908.169

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Transaction and related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

