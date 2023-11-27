

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory on Monday.



Asian shares finished in negative, while European shares are trading mostly down.



Today, oil prices are lower, ahead of the delayed OPEC+ meeting on Thursday.



FHFA House Price Index, GDP for the quarter, Construction spending reports, as well are Corporate profits reports are scheduled for this week.



As of 6.21 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 41.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 16.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Friday's session narrowly mixed. The Nasdaq edged down 15.00 points or 0.1 percent to 14,250.85, the S&P 500 crept up 2.72 points or 0.1 percent to 4,559.34 and the Dow rose 117.12 points or 0.3 percent to 35,390.15.



On the economic front, the six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.30 percent to 3,031.70 after data showed slowing industrial profit growth in October, stoking concerns about the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.20 percent to 17,525.06.



Japanese shares fell as the yen strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week.



The Nikkei average shed 0.53 percent to close at 33,443.67 while the broader Topix index settled 0.38 percent lower at 2,381.76.



Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.76 percent to 6,987.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.71 percent lower at 7,192.80.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 25.90 points or 0.36 percent. The German DAX is declining 31.60 points or 0.20 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 15.96 points or 0.21 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is falling 24.78 points or 0.23 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is 0.16 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken